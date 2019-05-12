|
|
Helen May Griffin
Lansing - Helen May Griffin, 93, passed away March 15, 2019. She was born March 29, 1925 to Alex and Anna Buchel in Rosebush, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Francis; brothers, Ronnie and Norm. She was followed in death 5 days later by her daughter-in-law, Kimm. She is survived by her son, Thomas; daughter, Janet; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer (Ron) Drent, Jon-Tomas Griffin, and Jessica Griffin; and great-grandson, Aidan Drent. Helen was a former member of St. Casimir Catholic church. She worked for the State of Michigan, Department of Transportation for over 30 years before retiring.
Joint Memorial Service with her daughter-in-law, Kimm, is 12:00 Noon Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Deacon Jim Corder, St. Gerard Parish officiating. Visitation will be 11AM-Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance, PO Box 3679, Ann Arbor, MI 48106. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019