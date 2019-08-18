|
Helen May Wellman
Lansing - Passed on July 29th, 2019 after an eight-year struggle with cancer. She was born on May 24, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was raised in Lansing, Michigan and graduated from Walter French High School. She married Gordon Wellman and had two children, Jeffrey and Valerie. Helen loved to dance the polka and enjoyed gatherings at both the Polish hall and the Ukranian Hall in Lansing. In 1970 she and her family moved to Charlevoix Michigan where she lived on Lake Charlevoix and enjoyed boating with the family. In 1998 after losing her husband Gordan, she moved back to Lansing and bought a home in Waverly Hills on the river where she lived currently. Helen was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Stella and Adam Mazurek, her husband Gordon Wellman, her daughter Valerie Wellman and her daughter-in-law, Julie Wellman. She leaves behind her son Jeff Wellman and three grandchildren, Tyler, Claire and Madison Wellman. Private family services will take place at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019