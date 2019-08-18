Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Helen Wellman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen May Wellman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen May Wellman Obituary
Helen May Wellman

Lansing - Passed on July 29th, 2019 after an eight-year struggle with cancer. She was born on May 24, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was raised in Lansing, Michigan and graduated from Walter French High School. She married Gordon Wellman and had two children, Jeffrey and Valerie. Helen loved to dance the polka and enjoyed gatherings at both the Polish hall and the Ukranian Hall in Lansing. In 1970 she and her family moved to Charlevoix Michigan where she lived on Lake Charlevoix and enjoyed boating with the family. In 1998 after losing her husband Gordan, she moved back to Lansing and bought a home in Waverly Hills on the river where she lived currently. Helen was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Stella and Adam Mazurek, her husband Gordon Wellman, her daughter Valerie Wellman and her daughter-in-law, Julie Wellman. She leaves behind her son Jeff Wellman and three grandchildren, Tyler, Claire and Madison Wellman. Private family services will take place at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now