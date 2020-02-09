|
Helen McAleer
Holt - Passed away February 8, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born in Okemos, November 17, 1922, the daughter of Charles and Mable (Washburn) Brown. Helen retired from the Martin Luther Home where she worked as a nurse's-aid for 34 years. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the people at New Haven Foster Care Home for the loving care that was shown to Helen. Helen is survived by her daughter, Michele (Kevin) Kines of Eaton Rapids; grandchildren, Mark (Amy) McAleer of Holt, Marc (Jennifer Ricketts) Kramer of Grand Rapids, Megan Norton of Grand Rapids; great grandchildren, Aidan and Connor Americ of Holt; daughters-in-law, Connie McAleer, Carol Schoenbachler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward McAleer Sr; son, Edward McAleer Jr. Memorial services will take place later this summer. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to McLaren Hospice. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020