Helen Otelya Eden
- - Helen Otelya Eden passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born July 5, 1941 in Huntsville Alabama, to Rena and James Hammonds Sr. Helen called Ann Arbor, Michigan her home for over 50 years prior to moving to Lansing, Michigan twelve years ago. She was preceded in death by her six siblings and is survived by her daughter Rena-Marie Valencia, son Guy Eric Pace, daughter in-law Jennifer Lawton-Pace, grandchildren Erika (Charli) Valencia, Gavin Travis-Pace and a host of nieces and nephews. The Memorial service will be held at Trinity Church 3355 Dunckel Rd. Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday April 16, 2019, at 11:00 am. Visitation begins at 10:00 am.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 13, 2019