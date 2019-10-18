Resources
Eagan, Minnesota - Helen Ruth Hoke, aged 93, passed away on October 14, 2019 at her residence in Eagan, Minnesota, from natural causes.

Helen was born in Capac, Michigan and was a 44-year resident of East Lansing. She was the daughter of William J. Hildebrandt (1884-1977), a farmer, and Grace C. Hildebrandt (1896-1990), a schoolteacher and school principal.

Helen was a graduate of Capital University and the University of Michigan and taught mathematics, elementary education and computer science at Lansing Community College for 26 years. She was a very active volunteer and member of the University Lutheran Church for over 30 years.

Helen is survived by her daughter Cinda Rudolph (Gregg); her grandchildren Rebecca Wambheim (Joe), Bradley Rudolph, Rachel Rudolph and Scott Hoke; her sister Marjorie Kearns; her nieces Joy Hacker (Ken), Karen Kearns, and her nephew Mark Kearns (MaryAnn). Those that predeceased Helen include her son Terry Hoke (1954-2011) and her grandson David Hoke (1984-2014).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
