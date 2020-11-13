1/1
Helen Shipman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Shipman

Potterville - Helen (Chris) Shipman, age 93, passed away on November 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father John Christie, her mother Emma (Brabb) Christie, her brother Donald Christie and her sister Annabelle Christie.

Helen was born on June 19,1927 in Capac, Michigan. After graduating from Capac High School as valedictorian, she worked as a stenographer in the Pentagon, Washington DC from 1945 - 1946.

After returning to Michigan, she earned her Executive Secretarial Degree from Port Huron College of Commerce. She married George Robert Shipman in 1949 and was married 61 years until his death in 2011.

Helen was raised on a farm and loved the outdoors. Camping and traveling to new places, along with flower gardening were some of her favorite pastimes. Helen loved all sports. She played tennis and took long walks much of her life. Needlework and crafts were relaxing for her. Any new craft that came along was a challenge to be conquered.

During most of her retirement years, Helen wintered in Venice Florida, which allowed her to enjoy outdoor activities year-round.

Helen dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. As an elementary secretary for East Lansing Public Schools for 24 years, she nurtured the children who attended Central and Whitehills schools. Many children remember the comfort and care they received for fevers, forgotten lunches, and Band-Aids for their boo boos.

Surviving are her sons Robert (Marianne), Stephen and Tim Shipman, daughter Christie Tobey (Dan McNeil); Grandchildren Jason (Angela)and Justin Shipman (Shelly), Erin Tobey Grant (Jeff), Matthew Tobey (Lisa), Tatiana Marinelli (Jeff); Step Grandchildren, Trisha Whitney, Timothy Ozhuwan, Charles Carr, and Courtney Bradley (Damen); Great Grandchildren, Ty, Chase, Gabriel, and Marlee Shipman, Angel Cline, Justin Jr. and Dylan Shipman, Jody Grant, August Tobey, and Louis and Everett Marinelli.

Donations may be made in Helen's name to: Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100 Southfield, MI 48033

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Shipman family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved