Helen Shipman
Potterville - Helen (Chris) Shipman, age 93, passed away on November 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father John Christie, her mother Emma (Brabb) Christie, her brother Donald Christie and her sister Annabelle Christie.
Helen was born on June 19,1927 in Capac, Michigan. After graduating from Capac High School as valedictorian, she worked as a stenographer in the Pentagon, Washington DC from 1945 - 1946.
After returning to Michigan, she earned her Executive Secretarial Degree from Port Huron College of Commerce. She married George Robert Shipman in 1949 and was married 61 years until his death in 2011.
Helen was raised on a farm and loved the outdoors. Camping and traveling to new places, along with flower gardening were some of her favorite pastimes. Helen loved all sports. She played tennis and took long walks much of her life. Needlework and crafts were relaxing for her. Any new craft that came along was a challenge to be conquered.
During most of her retirement years, Helen wintered in Venice Florida, which allowed her to enjoy outdoor activities year-round.
Helen dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. As an elementary secretary for East Lansing Public Schools for 24 years, she nurtured the children who attended Central and Whitehills schools. Many children remember the comfort and care they received for fevers, forgotten lunches, and Band-Aids for their boo boos.
Surviving are her sons Robert (Marianne), Stephen and Tim Shipman, daughter Christie Tobey (Dan McNeil); Grandchildren Jason (Angela)and Justin Shipman (Shelly), Erin Tobey Grant (Jeff), Matthew Tobey (Lisa), Tatiana Marinelli (Jeff); Step Grandchildren, Trisha Whitney, Timothy Ozhuwan, Charles Carr, and Courtney Bradley (Damen); Great Grandchildren, Ty, Chase, Gabriel, and Marlee Shipman, Angel Cline, Justin Jr. and Dylan Shipman, Jody Grant, August Tobey, and Louis and Everett Marinelli.
Donations may be made in Helen's name to: Alzheimer's Association
Michigan Chapter 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100 Southfield, MI 48033
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com
for the Shipman family.