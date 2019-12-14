|
|
Helen Steinbach
Lansing - Helen Steinbach, of Lansing and formerly of the Marion area, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She was 90.
Helen was born on August 7, 1922 to Jerry and Anna (Zemek) Vetr in Temple. She was a 1940 graduate from Harrison High School. On October 11, 1947 she entered into marriage with Clarence B. Steinbach. SHe moved to Lansing with her husband, Clarence, when he got a job at Wohlerts Corp. The couple spent 48 years together until his time of passing in 1995. She spent her career working in the office at St. Therese Elementary School in Lansing, Gabriel's High School, and St. Joseph's Elementary School in Lansing, where she retired. She was a Sacristan at St. Therese's Church in Lansing for 19 years. Helen was also a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Christian Service Commission. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and cooking. Helen cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Michael) Strahan of Williamston; son-in-law, Max Anderson; three grandchildren, Christopher Anderson and Tom (Alice) Anderson and Kylie (Adam) Strahan-Spedoske;great-grandchildren, Margaret Anne Anderson and Charleigh Lynn Strahan-Spedoske; niece, Nancy (Rick) Beutler-Abbey; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her daughter, Rosemary Anderson; her parents, Jerry and Anna Vetr; sister, Anne Beutler; and a brother, Jerry Vetr.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation held one hour prior. Interment will take place at Fernwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Capitol Humane Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019