Windsor Twp - In the early hours of February 1st, 2020, Helene O. Fowler, surrounded by her loving family, was transported to her heavenly home to meet her precious redeemer and Savior, Jesus Christ. Helene was born in Lansing, of German immigrants Henry and Olga Schultz, on May 21, 1929, as the youngest of 4 children. She lived her entire life in the Lansing area. Helene's parents were faithful members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and the guiding principles of Christianity formed the foundation of her life. Helene graduated from Lansing Sexton High School in 1948, then worked for the Home Dairy and DuoControl in Lansing. In 1951, Helene met and married Richard (Dick) Allen Fowler. For much of her adult life, Helene was a hardworking stay-at-home mother of 6 children. She returned to the world of payed labor, employed by the State of Michigan where she worked for 15 years, retiring in 1994. In later years, Helene and husband Richard, transferred to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Helene was dedicated to faith and family, and always sought to serve others. She was a welcoming and supportive friend, with a beautiful warm smile that conveyed her love to all. Many sought her advice and found in her a solid shoulder to lean on. Helene was a loving wife and mother who had a deep and abiding relationship with Jesus Christ that she lovingly shared with family and friends. She cherished every minute spent with her family: holidays, birthdays, vacations and many impromptu gatherings. Helene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard A. Fowler, in 2004; her parents Henry and Olga Schultz, her sisters Hildegard Leitz and Emma Hepfer; brother-in-law's Karl Leitz and Donald Hepfer, and sister-in-law Barbara Schultz. She is survived by her six children Ronald (Jan) Fowler, Harbor Springs, Michigan; John (Janet) Fowler Saint Joseph, Michigan; Rick (Lori) Fowler, Dimondale, Michigan; Annette (Robert) Montgomery, Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Lisa (Shawn) Wilkes, Dimondale, Michigan; Sandy (Neil) MacVicar, Holt, Michigan. She is also survived by 15 beloved grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her older brother Herbert Schultz of Delta Township, and many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 11 am, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will take place at Dimondale Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church or Youth of Christ in support of Dave Burkholder. Condolences can be made online at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020