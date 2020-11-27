1/1
Henry Alison Rowland
1940 - 2020
Henry Alison Rowland

Petoskey - Henry Alison Rowland, age 79, of Petoskey, Michigan passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Henry was born December 11,1940 to Henry S. Rowland and Viola R. (Rowland) Frisbie in Detroit, Michigan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step father, Frank Frisbie; brother, Jerry Frisbie and sister, Patricia Gregory.

He was a 1958 Graduate of Haslett High School. After high school, Henry joined the Army and went to defend our country in the Korean Conflict. When his tour was up he started working for General Motors. He worked as a metal finisher for 30 years.

He married the love of his life Darlene (Dashner) Rowland on June 7, 1960. Henry and Darlene just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Henry was a Moose Member since 1988, where he held various office positions, and a life member of the VFW.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Darlene C. Rowland; sons, Jeffrey Rowland and Hank Rowland; daughters, Valinda Rowland and Linda "Kaye" Rowland; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Ray Rowland and sister, Jean Cochran.

Henry will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. A celebration of life will be held in spring of 2021.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Rowland family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
