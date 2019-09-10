|
Henry Dreps
Lansing - Henry Edward Dreps, age 85, of Lansing, MI passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019. Henry was born May 24, 1934 in Lansing, MI. Married June 21, 1958 to his beloved wife Gladys (Harr).
Left to cherish his memory: His Wife, Gladys; His Children, Daniel (Judy) Dreps, Carole (David) Kovac-DeMarco, Patrick (Tracy) Dreps; His Grandchildren, Danielle (Colby) Knapp, Nick (Amanda) Dreps, Becky Dreps, Tony Kovac, Mara Kovac, Lily Dreps, Sam Dreps; His Great-Grandchildren, Piper Knapp, Posey Knapp, Nora Dreps, Lukas Dreps; Siblings and Other Relatives, Rose (Charles) Schalla, Tom (Sheila) Dreps, many nieces and nephews, many brothers and sisters-in-law. Predeceased by: His Parents, Henry & Florence Dreps, His Son-In-Law, Mijo Kovac; His In-Laws, Robert Harr, Jim Huggett and Janet Schafer. Graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1952. Served in the Army during the Korean War in Germany, 1953-1955. Boy Scout Leader. Became a Master Mechanic. Owned and operated Lansing Frame Repair and Dreps RV & Dodge until 1980. Sold insurance until his retirement.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 East Washington Street, DeWitt, MI from 5-8:00 pm with a Rosary at 8:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph St., Lansing, MI 48906 at 11:00 am with a 1 hour prior visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph St., Lansing, MI 48906.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Dreps family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019