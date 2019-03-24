Services
East Lansing - Herbert D. Beem passed away March 21, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born June 1, 1931, in South Haven. Surviving are his wife, Florence Beem; son, Gary Beem; daughters, Jackie (Robert) Bohringer and Christine (Jeff) Bunker; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Beem; mother, Viva Mae (Harold) White; sister, Norine (Reg) Willemsen. Herb was a band director for East Lansing Public Schools for 25 years. He played in several local bands, including the MSU Alumni Band and VFW 701 Band. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
