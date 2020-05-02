Herbert Charles Werner
Pewamo - Herbert Charles Werner, age 82, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1937 in Pewamo, the son of Herman and Ruth (Haarer) Werner. Herb was a graduate of Pewamo High School Class of 1955. Herb supervised the carpentry division in the Michigan House of Representatives for many years and was very proud of his job. He spent many years playing fast pitch softball and baseball in the Tri-County League. Herb also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports, especially the Detroit Tigers. He married the love of his life, Pat (Byers) on October 5, 1963 and she survives him. Also surviving are his son, Brian Werner; daughter, Karen (Tony) Schafer; grandchildren, Leanna and Garrett; and siblings, Bill (Charlene) Werner, Don (Mary Kay) Werner, Bob (Linda) Werner, Jean (Bob) Lincoln, and Marlene (Gary) Chartrand. Preceding Herb in death are his parents; infant children, Tim and Deb; and brother, Dick Werner. A private family visitation and graveside will be held at this time. A Mass celebrating Herb's life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.