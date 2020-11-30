Herbert J. Bohley
Age 88 of Saint Johns passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Hazel Findlay Country Manor.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service.
Herbert was born on February 17, 1932, in Rose City. He married Virginia Hickmott on October 5, 1957; they celebrated 61 years of marriage before she predeceased him in 2018.
Herbert worked as a Production Worker for Oldsmobile for many years. During his earlier years, he enjoyed camping and fishing. Herbert loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. His grandkids will remember him always asking them to "sing me a song," especially Jingle Bells. Herbert loved his family more than anything.
Herbert is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Brad) Wilson, Lorie (Todd) Devereaux, and Irene (Jerome) Daniels; 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife, Virginia Bohley; his son, Dean Bohley; and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
