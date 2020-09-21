1/1
Herbert Lee Jeffries
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Lee Jeffries

Lansing - Herbert L. Jeffries, 80 passed away, Wednesday, 16, 2020. He was one of the 1st African American Millwright Skilled Tradesmen at General Motors Oldsmobile Plant where he worked for 40 years. Herb leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Patricia Jeffries-Hodnett (Michael); sons, Herbert Jeffries and Donald Parker; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 4 bothers; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Paradise Funeral Chapel, 1107 E. Miller Rd, Lansing Michigan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved