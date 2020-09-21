Herbert Lee Jeffries
Lansing - Herbert L. Jeffries, 80 passed away, Wednesday, 16, 2020. He was one of the 1st African American Millwright Skilled Tradesmen at General Motors Oldsmobile Plant where he worked for 40 years. Herb leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Patricia Jeffries-Hodnett (Michael); sons, Herbert Jeffries and Donald Parker; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 4 bothers; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Paradise Funeral Chapel, 1107 E. Miller Rd, Lansing Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.