Herbert William Sindall Jr.
Laingsburg - Herbert W. Sindall Jr. age 86 of Laingsburg passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. Pastor Mike McDonald will be officiating. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM.
Herbert was born November 19, 1932 in Lansing, MI a son of Herbert and Pearl (Amy) Sindall Sr. On December 13, 1963 he married JoAnn Crowley. Herbert served in the United States ARMY during the Korean War. He was a member of the Laingsburg American Legion Post 248. Prior to his retirement in 1998, he had worked for Diamond Rio for 15 years and the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years.
Herbert is survived by his wife, JoAnn Sindall; children, Vicki (Doug) Langworthy, Jan (Ron) Fischer, Julie (Mike) Cooper and Cheryl (Mark) Sickles; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Sindall; sisters, Shirley Balzer and Joyce Brown and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister, Trudy.
Memorial Contributions in Herbert's name are suggested to for Parkinson's. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 27, 2019