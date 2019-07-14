Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
River Terrace Church
1509 River Terrace
East Lansing, MI
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
River Terrace Church
1509 River Terrace
East Lansing, MI
Herman "Herm" Geers

Herman "Herm" Geers Obituary
Herman "Herm" Geers

Lansing - Age 85, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019. Herm was the founder of Michigan Agricultural Commodities, Inc. (M.A.C.). Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Shirley A. Geers; 3 sons, David (Patricia) Geers, Greg (Cindy) Geers, and Jeff (Bonnie) Geers; 7 grandchildren, Robert (Olivia), Adam (Jennifer), Brad (Jayme), Kyle (Collette), Jenna, Mark (Amanda), and Carter Geers; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Cal) Kuipers; sister-in-law, Jo Geers;and many other family members and friends. Herm was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Florence; brother, Sydney. Visitation is 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Sunday, July 14, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 15, 2019 at River Terrace Church, 1509 River Terrace, East Lansing, MI. Visitation from 10-11 A.M. Monday at church. Contributions may be made to the Gideon's in memory of Herman. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019
