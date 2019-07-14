|
Herman "Herm" Geers
Lansing - Age 85, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019. Herm was the founder of Michigan Agricultural Commodities, Inc. (M.A.C.). Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Shirley A. Geers; 3 sons, David (Patricia) Geers, Greg (Cindy) Geers, and Jeff (Bonnie) Geers; 7 grandchildren, Robert (Olivia), Adam (Jennifer), Brad (Jayme), Kyle (Collette), Jenna, Mark (Amanda), and Carter Geers; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Cal) Kuipers; sister-in-law, Jo Geers;and many other family members and friends. Herm was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Florence; brother, Sydney. Visitation is 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Sunday, July 14, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 15, 2019 at River Terrace Church, 1509 River Terrace, East Lansing, MI. Visitation from 10-11 A.M. Monday at church. Contributions may be made to the Gideon's in memory of Herman. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019