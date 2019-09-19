|
Hilary Anthony Miller
Lansing - Age 91, passed away September 17, 2019. Hilary was a devoted catholic, born in Fowler, Michigan and a was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity (Fowler), Holy Cross, St. Gerard (charter member) and St. Therese parishes in Lansing. He was a master plaster contractor for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1992. Hilary was a member of the United States Army serving from 1950-52. Hilary's birthday was November 15, opening day for deer hunting season. Except for his two years of military duty, he celebrated every birthday, including his 91st, in the field early to find his buck or doe! He loved his faith, family, nature, and most of all his wife of 66 years. He will be sadly missed and he is now joined with all the angels. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Geraldine; sons, Joseph (Linda) Miller of Grand Ledge, MI, Robert (Margaret) Miller of Dublin, Ohio, Bruce (Elizabeth) Miller of Novi, MI, and Douglas Miller of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Mary Beth (John) Pirich of Bath, MI; Thirteen grandchildren, Jenny Merryfield, Matt (Amy) Merryfield, Lindsay (Corey) Ratai, Kelley (Rob) Myers, Ryan (Anna Mynchenburg) Miller, Kaitlin Miller, Stephanie (Gregory) Miller, Christopher (Catherine) Pirich, Karen (Stephan) Currie, Alexandra (Lonnie) Busque, Alyssa Miller, Bradley Miller, and Kelsey Miller; seventeen great-grandchildren, Connor Merryfield, Riley Merryfield, Grayson Ratai, Payton Ratai, Emma Myers, Carter Myers, Jack Erickson, Jenna Erickson, Joseph Pirich, Daniel Pirich, William Pirich, Elizabeth Pirich, Grace Currie, Isabelle Currie, Anastasia Currie, Camila Gabriela Busque; sister, Delores Fox; brother-in-law, Robert (Delores) Comeau. Predeased by his parents, Arnold and Pauline Miller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marvin (Judy) Miller, Lester (Julianne) Miller; sister and brothers-in-law, Helen Marie (Paul) Schafer, and Donnie Fox; sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, Ralph (Patricia) Brant, Dorothy (Harry) Baleja; and granddaughter, Lauren Miller.
Visitation will be 6-8 P.M. Friday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing with Fr. Gary Koenigsknecht presiding. Viewing will be from 10-11 A.M. Saturday at church. For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Therese Parish in memory of Hilary A. Miller. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 19, 2019