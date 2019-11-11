|
Hilary John Martin
Portland - Hilary John Martin, age 90, of Portland, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1929 the son of John and Mary (Nurenberg) Martin. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and the K of C # 2168. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and the outdoors. He is survived by his children, Judy Smith, Marilyn Partridge, Dick Martin, Mike (Liz) Martin, Duane Martin, Patricia (Gordy) Curns, and Phil (Robin) Martin; 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; sisters, Bernadine (Robert) Pung and Rita (Gerald) Schrauben; sister-in-law, Jean Esterline. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 67 years, Donna; daughter, Rose Binkley; infant son, John Martin; infant daughter, Diane Martin; grandson, Chris Binkley; great-granddaughter, Maxine Partridge; son-in-law, Gary Partridge; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Martin; brother, Reynold (Mary) Martin; sister, Irene (Michael) Schafer; in-laws, Loraine (Harold) LeFurge, Allen (Beverly) Mellstead and Earl Esterline. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Westphalia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to SKLD of Ionia or the . Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019