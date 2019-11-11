Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary John Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilary John Martin Obituary
Hilary John Martin

Portland - Hilary John Martin, age 90, of Portland, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1929 the son of John and Mary (Nurenberg) Martin. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and the K of C # 2168. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and the outdoors. He is survived by his children, Judy Smith, Marilyn Partridge, Dick Martin, Mike (Liz) Martin, Duane Martin, Patricia (Gordy) Curns, and Phil (Robin) Martin; 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; sisters, Bernadine (Robert) Pung and Rita (Gerald) Schrauben; sister-in-law, Jean Esterline. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 67 years, Donna; daughter, Rose Binkley; infant son, John Martin; infant daughter, Diane Martin; grandson, Chris Binkley; great-granddaughter, Maxine Partridge; son-in-law, Gary Partridge; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Martin; brother, Reynold (Mary) Martin; sister, Irene (Michael) Schafer; in-laws, Loraine (Harold) LeFurge, Allen (Beverly) Mellstead and Earl Esterline. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Westphalia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to SKLD of Ionia or the . Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman Funeral Homes
Download Now