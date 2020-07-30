1/1
Hildegard Suchsland
Hildegard Suchsland

East Lansing - Hildegard died July 28, 2020 at age 96. Born in Fahrenholz, an estate near Rostock, Germany, she graduated from nursing school after the war and moved to Sweden, where she met Otto Suchsland. They got married in Hamburg in 1956 and moved to Palo Alto, Calif. They have lived in East Lansing since 1957. She worked in real estate sales for Musselman Realty in East Lansing. Hildegard is survived by her husband, Otto Suchsland; son, Erik Suchsland; daughter, Helga Bidwell; and two grandsons, Karl Suchsland and Ian Bidwell. A service will be conducted by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing at a later date. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
