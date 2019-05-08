|
Hiram William "Bill" VerMeulen
Lansing - Bill went to meet his Lord and Savior on May 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Born August 23, 1939 in Grand Rapids where he grew up. He attended Culver Military Academy. He played in the band at Ferris State University and Grand Rapids Christian High School. He enjoyed following the stock market. In retirement, he enjoyed driving semi-trucks for a U.S. Postal contactor. He was a longtime member of River Terrance Church. He retired from Wausau Insurance Co. as a corporate salesman. Bill was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be remembered for his wry humor. He delighted in making others laugh, even at his expense, and was a creative and generous gift giver. Bill loved the simple things in life: big rigs, a strong cup of coffee, which he perfected, and his cats; but his friends, family, and his faith were most important to him. His humble generous spirit and unwavering support for those he loved will be missed by all who knew him. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Judie VerMeulen; 3 daughters, Amy (Clint) Peterson of Holland, Jill (Sid) Baker, and Shelly VerMeulen both of Lansing; 5 grandchildren Lydia (Ian) Noyes, Isla Peterson, Luke Peterson, Nathaniel Baker, and Maya Baker; 2 brothers, Victor and John VerMeulen; many other family members and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Mildred VerMeulen. Visitation is from 6-8 P.M. Thursday, May 9, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 10, 2019, at River Terrace Church, 1509 River Terrace, East Lansing, MI, with viewing from 10-11 A.M. Friday at church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to River Terrace Church. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 8, 2019