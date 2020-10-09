1/1
Hope I. (Schomisch) Hoskins
St. Johns - Hope Irene Hoskins (Schomisch) died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born March 11, 1954 the daughter of Raymond and Jeanette Schomisch. Hope never met a stranger, loved yard sales and crafting and talking about her three children to anyone who would listen. Surviving her is her father, Raymond Schomisch of St. Johns; her three children, Jody Hoskins of GA, Jacob (Amanda) Hoskins of VA and Rachel Hoskins of FL; five grandchildren, Mikayden Schneider, Payton and Tyler Hoskins and Colton and Cody Hoskins; a special cousin, Teri Seperic, as well as other beloved family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Schomisch. Funeral services for Hope will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
