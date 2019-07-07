Howard Anderson



Okemos - "A verray, parfit, gentil knight"



Howard ("Hobart") Peter Anderson, born in Duluth, Minnesota December 10, 1932, died peacefully in Hospice of Lansing-Stoneleigh June 16, 2019, with his wife, Jenifer Banks, at his side. The son of Arthur and Regina Anderson and brother of Louis (all deceased), he is survived by his beloved children with his first wife Judith (deceased): Sam, Jessica and Laura (Paul Martino); grandchildren Gordon and Lucienne (Martino); sister Lorraine Hawkos; sister-in-law Karen Rasner and many cousins, nieces and a nephew.



After earning his B.A. in Business Administration, from the University of Minnesota, Howard attended the U.S. Army Intelligence School, graduated as Honor Student, and was posted with the Counter Intelligence Corps in Heidelberg, Germany. The only "war secret" he revealed was how he and his fellow officers enjoyed his records of new Broadway musicals and Gilbert and Sullivan operettas between intense sessions of war games planning. Off-duty, he pursued his childhood love of skiing and embraced the joys of art and opera.



A love of literature, instilled from early childhood, by his mother, led Howard to earn his Ph.D. degree from the English Department at the University of Minnesota. He then joined the English Department faculties at Indiana University and at Michigan State University where he also served as Associate Dean of the Graduate School. He earned the enduring respect and affection of fellow faculty, junior faculty whom he mentored and students. His own wide-ranging scholarly interests and sense of humor are reflected in his many publications, especially his scholarly editions of Lewis' gothic romance, "The Monk," and Sterne's "Tristram Shandy."



With his remarkable memory and sensitivity to literature and art, Howard often impressed friends as he recalled the genealogy of historical notables, or his extensive Scandinavian family; charmed them by reciting lengthy poems; moved them as he brought to life a painting he recalled. As a docent at the Kresge Art Museum, he inspired both adults and children.



Howard loved his family above all. One of the joys of his life was to attend family reunions with "his sister(s) and his cousins, Whom he reckons up by dozens. And his aunts!" no matter how far he had to travel nor how physically challenging such trips became. Stories of his intrepid grandparents driving their family from Minnesota to visit relatives in Canada, and a tour of Europe led by Lorraine, when he was 20, inspired his life-long love of travel. Committed to the concept of the Global Citizen and the value of experiencing different languages and cultures, he strove to provide his children with such opportunities.



A long-time active member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Howard had a strong spiritual life, which informed his daily life. He saw the Holy Spirit everywhere, especially in dogs and donkeys, whom he adored.



As a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 40 years, he was active in helping countless others towards lives that, like his, would become happily and usefully whole. Many of them also supported him right up to his death.



His family is especially grateful for the care and affection the staff and volunteers at Stoneleigh Hospice showed Howard, and for the support shown in regular visits from David his sailing buddy, Alan, Jacqueline and Gordon, Jim, Dan, Jeff, Carol and Eucharistic Visitors.



His memorial service and inurnment will be held at All Saints Church, 800 Abbot Road, East Lansing, July 19, 2019 at 2:00pm. A reception will follow at the University Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Lansing-Stoneleigh, 3186, Pine Tree Road, Lansing 48911. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019