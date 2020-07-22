1/1
Howard Carl "Dick" Andersen Ii
Howard Carl "Dick" Andersen II

Ashley - Howard Carl "Dick" Andersen II, age 73, of Ashley, MI passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, MI on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., with Mr. Thomas Bradley officiating. The Funeral Service and Burial will be streamed live on the funeral homes Facebook page. Burial will take place at North Star Cemetery, North Star, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Howard was born in Carson City, MI on July 17, 1947, the son of Howard and Rosemary (Howell) Andersen. He graduated from Ashley High School with the class of 1965. He served his country in Vietnam in the US Army. On November 9, 1968 Dick married Laurel Schulz in Chesaning, MI.

Dick worked and retired from Motor Wheel in Lansing, MI. He also loved to farm and he enjoyed milking his cows and repairing tractors. Dick was at Hofferbert's for the morning coffee club and sharing information on the community. He enjoyed deer hunting and hated the woodchucks on his farm. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church Chesaning, MI, and the Ithaca VFW Post #7805.

He is survived by his wife Laurel Andersen, of Ashley, MI; 2 sons: Jeffery and Regina Andersen of Bannister, MI; Todd and Meghan Andersen of Stanwood, MI; 1 daughter Amy and David Arnsby of Greenville, MI; 9 grandsons & 4 granddaughters; 1 great granddaughter; and 5 sisters and 1 brother. He was predeceased by his parents, and 1 brother.

Memorials may be made to Ithaca VFW Post #7805, 1011 E. North Street, Ithaca, MI 48847. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
221 E. Main Street
Elsie, MI 48831
989-862-4311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
