Howard Frederick McEntee
Virginia Beach, VA - Howard Frederick McEntee, 99, passed away in Virginia Beach, VA, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Howard was born in Owosso, MI to the late William and Carrie McEntee. He is also predeceased by his son, Jeffrey McEntee. Howard was a graduate of Owosso High School where he quarterbacked the 1938 & 39 football teams. Howard was a US Navy veteran who served throughout the Pacific in WWII. Following his active duty service he attended Michigan State University where he graduated with a Business Degree. After moving around the mid-west working for Dri Gas Corporation; he became a personnel director with Michigan State University from where he retired. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Howard was a true sports enthusiast; he loved all sports and passed that love to his children. He loved Lansing Eastern sports where his four sons participated for many years. He was a diehard Michigan State and Detroit Lions fan. Howard loved his time spent with family at his cottage in Gulliver, MI.
He is cherished in memory by his loving wife of 64 years, Kathleen Edith McEntee; sons, Cary (Rosalie) McEntee, Howard (Mary) McEntee and Jack McEntee; he is also survived by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, December 3, 6:00p.m. at Smith and Williams Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
