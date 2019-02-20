Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church
Howard L. Sousley Obituary
Howard L. Sousley

St. Johns - Howard L. Sousley, 88 of St. Johns, MI passed away at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Howard was born on January 26, 1931 the son of William P. and Glema A. (Whitney) Sousley. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1948 and received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. He served in the U.S. Army and on July 9, 1950 he married Dorothy Steffens. Howard was active in the First Congregational Church, a Stevens Ministry Minister, The American Legion, dedicated to his county and was a big Spartan Fan.

Surviving are his children, Sandra Buyak of Dimondale and Scott (Rhonda) Sousley of Rochester Hills; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Heather) Buyak, Bailey Buyak and Evan Howard Sousley; a great grandson, William Buyak, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, and sister Phyllis Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at First Congregational Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Matt Olson officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, 2019, 4 to 8 P.M.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
