Howard R. Kimball



St. Johns - Howard R. Kimball died unexpectedly Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born March 9, 1952 in St. Johns, MI the son of Keith and Ruby (Acre) Kimball. Howard graduated from St. Johns High School, Class of 1970 and attended St. John's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting and worked for Mahle Engine Components USA in St. Johns retiring in 2015 with 41 years of service. On February 10, 1973 he married Joyce Zell and she survives him. Also surviving are two sons, Kevin Kimball (fiancée Jeannie Cassaday) and Jason (Mary) Kimball; three grandchildren, Parker, Aiden and Anfield; a sister, Bonnie (Tim) Stine and two nieces, Aimee and Megan Stine. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church 511 E. Sturgis St. Johns with Pastor Jim Pearl officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Those in attendance are asked to keep their time brief and to follow the COVID-19 protocols and practice social distancing and to use a face covering. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.









