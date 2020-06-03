Howard Wayne White
formerly of Lansing - Howard Wayne White, age 103, formerly of Lansing, went home to his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1916 in Fowlerville, Michigan to Howard W. White and Ida M. (Stewart) White. The family moved to Perry in 1933 where he graduated from Perry High School in 1935. On August 22, 1940, he married the love of his life, Doris Virginia Wilson and they celebrated their 70th Anniversary in 2010.
During WWII he was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. While employed by the Lansing Drop Forge, he made replacement parts for Tanks from 1940 through 1946. After WWII, he attended Michigan State (College) and then transferred to Wayne State (College) where he graduated in 1951 from the School of Mortuary Science. Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes employed Howard until his retirement in 1979. After retirement he and his wife moved to Wixom Lake, Beaverton, MI. Howard was a lifetime member of the Perry Masonic Lodge and Bay Valley Consistory and a 32nd degree Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife who went home to her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday in 2011, his parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters-in-law, Henry and Flora White, Harry and Helen White, Hollis White, a son, Stewart and son-in-law, David O. Mann of Hudson, IN.
Surviving are his daughter, Patricia L. Mann of Hudson, IN, three Grandsons; David (Mandy) Mann of Hudson, IN, Jason (Carrie) Mann of Aurora, CO, Scott (Rhonda) White of Hopkins, MI, 6 great-grandchildren; Ashley, Matthew, Addison, Asa, Allister, and Audrey. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends.
The Celebration of Life service will be at 1 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E Michigan Ave. Lansing. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Howard's memory.
Interment, Roselawn Cemetery, Perry, MI
Casket Bearers—Family and Friends
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.