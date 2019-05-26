|
|
Ida Mae (Lockhart) Meyer
formerly of Dimondale - Age 94, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed into Glory on May 12, 2019. She was born December 9, 1924 in Breckenridge, Michigan. Her dear husband, William Meyer, Jr., preceded her in death in 2015 and son, "Little Billy" predeceased her in 1976. Surviving are her children, Tim (Sandra O'Brien) of Montana; Laura (Rich Greiner) of Dansville; Mary Long of Iowa; and Kathy (Craig Whitford) of Holt. Ida is also survived by 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one expected great-great-grandchild. Burial took place on May 16 in Dimondale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2418 Aurelius Road, Holt, on June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Ida's family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to Youth Haven Ranch, Child Evangelism Fellowship or Lutheran Hour Ministries.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019