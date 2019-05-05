Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Grand Ledge - Idalina C. Benevides Morrissette passed away May 2, 2019 on her birthday at the age of 93. Ida will be remembered for her kind and very generous spirit. She was born May 2, 1926 in Fall River, MA to the late Raul and Mary (Moniz) Benevides. Ida met the love of her life Ronald on a blind date and they were married on October 11, 1954. Ron's military career saw them stationed in England and Las Vegas. She was a talented seamstress and made clothing for her daughter and grandchildren. She also loved to bake pies and would make pies and given them away to people as a token of appreciation or as an act of kindness and encouragement. Ida enjoyed preparing meals for her family, cross word puzzles and was a member of Grand Ledge New Life Assembly of God. She is survived by son, Paul (Debbie) Medeiros; daughter, Carol (Tom) Lamb; grandchildren, Paul, Michael, Amy, Heather and Daniel (Ashley); great grandchildren, Jackson, Sebastian and Merritt; brother, Raul (Hari) Benevides and niece, Maire Benevides. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald on December 27, 2013. A celebration of Ida's life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with The Reverend Lori O'Dea, officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 P.M. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be given to Ele's Place. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
