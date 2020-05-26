Ilene Daisy Talbot
Lansing - Returned to her heavenly home on May 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Ilene's devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her lifetime. Her loving smile, strength, and her zest for life will be missed by her family and friends.
Ilene will be lovingly remembered by her children Linda Steiner (Robert) of Texas; Karen Talbot (Greg Riggins) of British Columbia, Canada; Janet Duncan of Oregon; Ginger Talbot (Richard Kay) of British Columbia, Canada; Marie Talbot-Shebuski (Joseph) of Michigan; Joyce Talbot of Arizona. Ilene will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Jim, Nicole, Adam, Iam, Alena, Renny, Jeff, Allie, Grant, Mark, Chris; her 10 great grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Paul. Ilene was predeceased by her son, Mark, her husband, Jim, her sister, Shirley, and her brother Gordon.
Ilene was born on February 9, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to William and Mildred Paul. She graduated from Detroit Cooley High School in 1945. Ilene was married 64 wonderful years to James Sharp Talbot.
Memorial services will be managed by Palmer, Bush & Jensen in Lansing, Michigan and will be scheduled at a later time this year. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.