Ilene Daisy Talbot
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ilene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ilene Daisy Talbot

Lansing - Returned to her heavenly home on May 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Ilene's devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her lifetime. Her loving smile, strength, and her zest for life will be missed by her family and friends.

Ilene will be lovingly remembered by her children Linda Steiner (Robert) of Texas; Karen Talbot (Greg Riggins) of British Columbia, Canada; Janet Duncan of Oregon; Ginger Talbot (Richard Kay) of British Columbia, Canada; Marie Talbot-Shebuski (Joseph) of Michigan; Joyce Talbot of Arizona. Ilene will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Jim, Nicole, Adam, Iam, Alena, Renny, Jeff, Allie, Grant, Mark, Chris; her 10 great grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Paul. Ilene was predeceased by her son, Mark, her husband, Jim, her sister, Shirley, and her brother Gordon.

Ilene was born on February 9, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to William and Mildred Paul. She graduated from Detroit Cooley High School in 1945. Ilene was married 64 wonderful years to James Sharp Talbot.

Memorial services will be managed by Palmer, Bush & Jensen in Lansing, Michigan and will be scheduled at a later time this year. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 25, 2020
My Grandma was the sweetest most kind woman to ever walk the face of this earth. I love you Grandma and miss you so much already.
Mark
Grandchild
May 24, 2020
We really enjoyed getting to know Ilene on our visits to Lansing to see Marie, Joe, and mom Shebuski. Her mind was so great and her love of life so apparent. We recall she loved to watch golf and go back to cherished times with her husband but would let us switch on the football game on Sundays!! Visits to Lansing without her will never be the same but God has gained an angel.
Ron and Marisa Shebuski
Family
May 23, 2020
Life won't be the same without you. I'll miss having a glass of wine, brownies and hot fudge sundaes with you. I will so miss our talks, your hugs and your love.
Ginger Talbot
Daughter
May 23, 2020
Missing you so much already, mom. I was blessed to have you in my life for so long. I know you're happy with dad.
Marie Shebuski
Daughter
May 22, 2020
from a small child to an adult you have brought me Joy and love Will cherish my memory of you
Grant Viscount
Grandchild
May 21, 2020
Praying for all the sisters and extended family. Juana Mielke (formally Arcos)
Juana Mielke
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved