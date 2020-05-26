We really enjoyed getting to know Ilene on our visits to Lansing to see Marie, Joe, and mom Shebuski. Her mind was so great and her love of life so apparent. We recall she loved to watch golf and go back to cherished times with her husband but would let us switch on the football game on Sundays!! Visits to Lansing without her will never be the same but God has gained an angel.

Ron and Marisa Shebuski

Family