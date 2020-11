Or Copy this URL to Share

Mason - Illah M. Pratt, age 90 of Mason went to be with our Lord peacefully October 19, 2020.



She loved family, cooking, hunting, fishing, music and competitive shooting with friends.



She leaves behind, her husband of 70 years, Rolland and two sons Cris (Deidre) Pratt and Randy (Jerri) Pratt, as well as 5 grand children and 1 great grand-daughter.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









