Imogene May Beck
St. Johns - Imogene May Beck, age 93, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Addington Place, DeWitt, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery, Eureka, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Imogene was born in Lansing, MI on August 7, 1926, the daughter of Frank S. and May Belle (Taylor) Harger. She married Bud Beck on August 12, 1946; Bud passed away on November 24, 1998.
Imogene was a member of Salem United Methodist Church having held many offices within the local, district and conference levels. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, District Treasurer and the Women's Christian Temperance Organization. Imogene was also a member of M.A.R.S.P. having been a teacher for 26 years in the country school, Elsie and St. Johns Schools.
She is survived by her son Darrell and Patricia Beck of St. Johns, MI; grandchildren: Jeanette Beck of Whitmore Lake, MI; Drew Beck of St. Johns, MI; Timothy Beck of St. Johns, MI; great grandchildren: Frank, Oliver, Heath and Heather Beck, Alyssa, Kaylin, and Ethan Beck and great great grandson Owen Beck. She is also survived by brother Roy and Deloris Harger of St. Johns, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, son and daughter in law Donald and Debra Beck, and brothers: Edwin Harger and Vernon Harger.
Memorials may be made to City Rescue Mission of Lansing, 607 East Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI, Briggs District Library, St. Johns, MI or a . Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 29, 2020