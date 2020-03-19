Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene May Beck


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene May Beck Obituary
Imogene May Beck

St. Johns - Imogene May Beck, age 93, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Addington Place, DeWitt, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery, Eureka, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Imogene was born in Lansing, MI on August 7, 1926, the daughter of Frank S. and May Belle (Taylor) Harger. She married Bud Beck on August 12, 1946; Bud passed away on November 24, 1998.

Imogene was a member of Salem United Methodist Church having held many offices within the local, district and conference levels. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, District Treasurer and the Women's Christian Temperance Organization. Imogene was also a member of M.A.R.S.P. having been a teacher for 26 years in the country school, Elsie and St. Johns Schools.

She is survived by her son Darrell and Patricia Beck of St. Johns, MI; grandchildren: Jeanette Beck of Whitmore Lake, MI; Drew Beck of St. Johns, MI; Timothy Beck of St. Johns, MI; great grandchildren: Frank, Oliver, Heath and Heather Beck, Alyssa, Kaylin, and Ethan Beck and great great grandson Owen Beck. She is also survived by brother Roy and Deloris Harger of St. Johns, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, son and daughter in law Donald and Debra Beck, and brothers: Edwin Harger and Vernon Harger.

Memorials may be made to City Rescue Mission of Lansing, 607 East Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI, Briggs District Library, St. Johns, MI or a . Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -