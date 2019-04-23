|
Ines A. Libiran
Lansing - Born January 21, 1927 in the Philippines. She died on Easter Day, April 21, 2019. She worked as a pharmacist for 10 years before coming to the USA in 1960, where she worked in the Research Laboratory of the Mich. Dept. of Public Health for 19 years. After retiring in 1988 Ines, along with her husband, Basilio E. Libiran, volunteered to deliver Meals-On-Wheels for 20 years. She has been a faithful parishioner at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing and was an active core member of the Lady of Fatima Prayer Group.
She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to our family.
She was preceded in death by son Cezar (Lois). She is survived by her husband Basilio, sons Carlos (Christine), Cedric (Emily), grandchildren Eric (Liza), Darius (Jennifer), Vincent (Tiffany), Ryan, Andrew, Caitlyn and Matthew, great-grandchildren Jacob, Connor, Despina and Nikos.
The Family will be welcoming guests for a visitation at Estes-Leadley Funeral Home's Greater Lansing Chapel, on Wednesday, April 24, from 6pm-8pm, with a Rosary service at 7:30pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Cathedral, on Thursday, April 25, at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Lansing, following the service.
Contributions can be made to St. Mary Cathedral of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 23, 2019