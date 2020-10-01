Iola Jean (Pearce) Zick
Iola Jean (Pearce) Zick aged 92, passed from this world quietly in her sleep, at her home, after a long struggle with dementia and heart failure on September 26th, 2020.
Iola was born in Brimley, Michigan, near Sault Ste. Marie. She recalled fondly growing up there with her 3 sisters, and her beloved uncle Don, who was her age. At age 12 the family moved to Ferndale, Michigan. She attended Lincoln Highschool there.
Iola earned a bachelor's degree at Albion College and soon after obtained her RN from University of Michigan. There she worked as a pediatric nurse in the children's hospital and also in the office of a plastic surgeon.
Iola met Gerald Zick while at University of Michigan, where he was a Medical Student and they married. Shortly after, they started their family and moved to East Lansing as Jerry did his Pediatric Residency and soon opened his practice. They spent happy years as the family grew. She lost Jerry, the love of her life, November 11, 1978.
Iola went back to work part time for several years with the Michigan State College of Human Medicine and enjoyed finding and interviewing patients to assist in the early clinical education of medical students.
Through most all of her life Iola abundantly kept in touch with family and many friends. She was always following closely the lives of her sons, and treasured her "sister weekends". Iola enjoyed playing bridge but mostly the fun of being together with her neighborhood and friends bridge groups. She maintained life long friendships with some from high school and particularly her nursing school roommates. She loved to read fiction and do crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Iola is survived by her loving family: Sons Dr. David [Carol], Dr. Daniel [Jan] and Ronald [fiance Cindy Hayes] Zick and grandchildren Danielle, Taylor, Madeline and Julia. She is survived by her sisters Lois Chowning of Holly Michigan, and Karen Wagner of Portage Michigan and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Iola was preceded in death by her parents Elva Faye [Sanderson] and Wallace B Pearce and her beloved sister Helen.
The family would like to thank Elise Uebelhart, a special family friend, who provided companionship and loving care for Iola during her last years. Also we thank Hospice of Lansing, for their support, advice and care.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask you to consider a donation to the Hospice of Lansing hospiceoflansing.org/giving/in-memory/,
or to a Hospice organization of your choice.
The Family will hold a memorial service for friends and family in the Spring at a time and place to be announced.