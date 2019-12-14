|
|
Irene Alice Travis
Williamston - Irene Alice Travis, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 in St. Johns, Michigan. Born May 15, 1924 to Alvah Jay and Emma Mae (Camp) Parkhurst, Irene was the oldest of four children. She could sew and quilt better than anyone, and she had a love for cooking and baking. She loved to garden, both flowers and vegetables. Throughout her life, she loved country music, hosting family gatherings, and traveling - whether a Mystery Tour, a fishing trip, or a mission trip, she loved exploring the world. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Travis Sr.; her parents; and her brothers, Jay, Howard, and Robert Parkhurst. Irene will be lovingly remembered by her children, Joe (Beverly) Travis Jr. and Richard Travis; her grandchildren, Tracy (Rod) Hart, Tammy (Roy) Munro, Joe (Melissa) Travis III, Troy (Kristen) Travis, Tiffany Travis, Julia (Jacob) Kissling, Adam Travis, Zachry (Cathy) Feldpausch, Brianna Travis, Kaleb Thompson, Sara Travis and Levi Travis; and her great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Courtney, Timothy, Mallory, Gracie, Tyler, Haileigh, Thomas, and Peyton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17 from 4pm until 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St., in Williamston. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 5491 Zimmer Rd. in Williamston at 11am, with an hour of visitation one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow in Summit Cemetery in Williamston.
Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's honor to Crossroads United Methodist Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019