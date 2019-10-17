|
Irene L. (Adams) Stanley
Dimondale - 90, passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard and a sister, Grace Reeser. She is survived by her children, Michael "Mick" Stanley, Wendy Stanley, and Valerie (Gary) Riggs. As well as 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Irene was born and raised in Lansing, MI and served as Office Manager at Fulton Radio for many years. She and her husband retired and enjoyed a quieter life in Ludington, MI, but also wished for warmer weather. They decided to become snow birds and lived their winters in Palmetto, FL where they were welcomed and created a second community. She remained active both walking and riding her trike up until about a month before she passed. She was also a devoted woman of faith. A celebration of life will be held at the Dimondale UMC, Saturday, October 19, 2019. Service will be at noon, with visitation 1-hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dimondale UMC or the in memory of Irene.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019