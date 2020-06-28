Irene R. Dubois
Irene R. Dubois

Mason - Irene R. Dubois, 95, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Mason, Michigan. Born May 2, 1925 in Lansing to Harry and Ruth (Silsby) Shultis, Irene was a longtime employee at the Coca-Cola plant in Lansing, where she worked in the payroll department. She and her husband, Rex, enjoyed traveling throughout their lives, especially on cruises.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Terry Shultis; and her son, Glenn Dubois.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 74 years, Rex G. Dubois; her son, Gary (Susan) Dubois; her grandchildren, Tamla, Martin, Robert, Cher, Crystal, and Raquel; her many great-grandchildren; and her brother, Forrest Duane Shultis.

A private family memorial will be held, with interment to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 564 S Main St., Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104) to support dementia research.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grbdmason.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
