|
|
Irene Tooker
Grand Ledge - Irene Louise Tooker a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully passed Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Irene was born on March 26, 1941, in Gaylord, Michigan to Ephraim and Violet (Helwig) Brock.
Irene was the cornerstone of her family and loved by all. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and the many family vacations they took with their children and grandchildren. Her favorite was visiting her hometown of Gaylord. She was a longtime, devoted member of Mount Hope Church. Irene and her husband took pride in establishing and running their family farm. She will be remembered for the solid foundation and values on which her family was built. She was exceedingly generous, kind and genuine; the person the family turned to in times of joy and need. Irene had a warm personality and a sense of humor that could make you laugh even at the worst of times. Words will never be enough to describe what she meant to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Roger Tooker. They were happily married for 55 years. They raised three wonderful daughters Julie (Robert) Hadley, Kelley (Allen) Coburn-Harris and Lori (Mark) Harris.
Irene took great pride in her grandchildren Nikki (Jeff) Schwarz, Bobbi (Brent) Elliott, Josh (Ashley) Harris, Angela (Dennis) Warren, Adam (Miranda) Coburn, Jessie (Eric) Villegas, Zach (Jenna) Coburn and Jake (Alyshia) Coburn. Her great grandchildren were the sunshine of her life: Dylan; Sidena, Mackenzie, Tooker, Aubrey and Addy; Aubrey and Anistyn; Chase and Cooper; Elia; Sam; and Mickey.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Alfred, Bill, Steve, Daniel and her sister Dorothy Beers. Survived by siblings Elizabeth Julson, Earldine Payton and Tom (Cheryl) Brock.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11 A.M. at Mt. Hope Church 202 S. Creyts Rd., Lansing with Pastor David Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 12th from 6-8 P.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte. Interment will take place at Strange Cemetery, Oneida Twp., Eaton County, MI.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Irene's memory to the Potterville Library, 150 Library Lane, Potterville, MI 48876.
To view Irene's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 13, 2019