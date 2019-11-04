|
Irma Benita Pulido
Lansing - Irma Benita Pulido of Lansing passed away November 3, 2019 at the age of 68.
She is preceded in death by her father; Jose Pulido and brother; Frank Pulido. She is survived by her mother; Benita (Lupe) Pena, sons; Jose Miguel Cortez and Jason Cheesemond, grandchildren; Evan Bouchard, Savannah Cheesmond, Addison Cheesmond, her former husband; Jose Rubio Cortez, brothers; Rudy (Julia) Pulido, Paul (Kim) Pulido and sister; Melinda (Jeff) Swix.
Irma was a people person who loved to help others. She would listen and offer sound advice. During her working life she worked at Sparrow Hospital in housekeeping and later transitioned into Elderly home care.
She loved her dogs; D.O.G and Cassie. Irma loved doing yardwork and gardening. Her family was her life, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching television, her favorite show was Young and the Restless and anything to do with trivia.
Irma will be missed by all who loved her.
Visitation for Irma will be; Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9-11 am followed directly by funeral services at Cristo Rey Church 201 W. Miller Rd. Lansing, Michigan 48910.
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel. Online condolences and memories may be made by going to www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019