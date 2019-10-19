Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Lansing, MI
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva Grace Butler


1924 - 2019
Iva Grace Butler Obituary
Iva Grace Butler

Holt, Michigan - Born January 14, 1924 in Delhi Township, Michigan daughter of the late Vernette and Katie (Potts) Helmker passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at age 95.

Iva worked in the Holt Public Schools for 22 years as a substitute teacher coordinator. She had also volunteered for many years at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing; where she was a longtime member, as well as for Sparrow Hospital and the Michigan Historical Museum.

Surviving are her three children, Thomas (Maki) Butler, James (Susan) Butler, Kelly (Mitch Norris) Butler; five grandchildren, Matomi, Robert (Katrina), Alice (Joseph) Tisdale, Madeline (Brian) Frye, and Timothy Butler; six great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Butler; two sisters, Claribell Creyts and Tryphena Shaft; and her brother, James Helmker.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing. Interment will follow at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Holt. The family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. Rosary.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave., Lansing, MI 48933
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
