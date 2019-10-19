|
|
Iva Grace Butler
Holt, Michigan - Born January 14, 1924 in Delhi Township, Michigan daughter of the late Vernette and Katie (Potts) Helmker passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at age 95.
Iva worked in the Holt Public Schools for 22 years as a substitute teacher coordinator. She had also volunteered for many years at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing; where she was a longtime member, as well as for Sparrow Hospital and the Michigan Historical Museum.
Surviving are her three children, Thomas (Maki) Butler, James (Susan) Butler, Kelly (Mitch Norris) Butler; five grandchildren, Matomi, Robert (Katrina), Alice (Joseph) Tisdale, Madeline (Brian) Frye, and Timothy Butler; six great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Butler; two sisters, Claribell Creyts and Tryphena Shaft; and her brother, James Helmker.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing. Interment will follow at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Holt. The family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. Rosary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave., Lansing, MI 48933
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019