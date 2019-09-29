|
|
Ivan C. Moore
St. Johns - Ivan C. Moore, 83 or rural St. Johns passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital. He was born on July 5, 1936 in St. Ignace, MI the son of Elijah L and Esther R. (Johnson) Moore. He graduated from St. Ignace High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Ivan worked as an engineering supervisor at Sparrow Hospital for 27 years. On February 9, 1963 he married Helen Jean Griffin in Grandville, MI. He was a former member of the Hub Antique Car Club, loved wood and metal working, traveling, auto restorations and working in his workshop.
Survivors are his wife, Helen. Children, Michael A. (Kristi) Moore of Holt and Suzanna (Todd) Cory of St. Johns. Grandchildren, Autumn Cory, Elijah D. and Joshua M. Moore. Sister, Rebecca Moyer of Grand Rapids and brother John Richard Moore of Quincy, MI
There will be no services per his request and memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer United Methodist Church, St. Johns Campus.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019