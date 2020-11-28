1/1
Ivan E. Kerr
1935 - 2020
Ivan E. Kerr

Mason, MI - Lived life to the fullest. Passed away on November 27, 2020. Born November 22, 1935, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Robert Ira Kerr and Mamie Isabella Clark. Married Donnis A. Starr in December, 1956. A proud father to Deborah D. Headding (Kerry), Linda L. Hicok (Pat), Robert C. Kerr (Joy), Ellen K. Kerr-Dunsmore (Dan), and Ivan E. Kerr II. Grandfather of 13 (predeceased by Karah Hicok in 2000), Great-Grandfather of 10. Siblings Velma Johnson and Barbara Klickner (predeceased in 2020). graduated from Mason High School in 1953. Served in the U.S. Army 1953-1956. Worked 59 years in Hardware Retailing, 50 years as the owner of Kerr Hardware. Served as Member and Past President of Michigan Retail Hardware Association. Served as Member and Past President of Mason Lions Club. Served as Member and Past Master of Mason Masonic Lodge #70. Also a Member of Mason Order of the Eastern Star #150, and a Member of the Elf Khorafeh Shrine Club. Served as Past President of Mason Masonic Temple Association. He is 32nd degree Mason. He served over 30 years as an adult Boy Scout, serving as Scout Master, Neighborhood Commissioner, District Commissioner, etc. Was awarded the Silver Beaver by the BSA for service to the community youth. Member and Founding Board Member of Mason Area Chamber of Commerce. Life Member of American Legion Post #148. Team Leader on Flag Program. Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars #7309. Charter Member and Past President of Central Michigan Balloon Club. Member of South Eastern Michigan Balloon Association. Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Single Engine Aircraft Pilot, and former Skydiver. Served on Michigan Sesquicentennial Aviation Committee. Official Sesquicentennial Balloon Pilot for Michigan. Chairman for 2 years for Mason Area Cancer Fund. Served on Mason Area United Way Fund Committee. Served on Capital Area United Way Fund Steering Committee. Served on Mason Area Centennial Committee. Former Board Member of Capital Quarter Midget Association. Former Jaycee Member. Served 3 years on Hardware Wholesalers, Inc. Advertising Committee. Served on the Pool Committee for the school's first pool. Served on various school and civic committees. 25-Gal. Blood Donor. Cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service and Graveside Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St., Leslie, MI 49251 (517) 878-6600






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
