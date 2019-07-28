Services
Ivan Graves


1921 - 2019
Ivan Graves Obituary
Ivan Graves

DeWitt - Ivan Graves passed away July 24, 2019, at the age of 98. Ivan was born March 13, 1921, in Rose City, the son of James and Violet Graves. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during WWII, serving aboard the USS Cleveland. He had many hobbies, enjoyed puttering in his garage and listening to music. Ivan was happiest when driving a freshly-washed car and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Norma, and only son, Larry. Surviving are his grandchildren, Christine (Lee) McCallister of Bath and Brian (Greg Jagmin) Graves of Chicago; great-grandchildren Max and Nora. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Mid Michigan Honor Flight, Mecosta, MI. A complete obituary is available at www.grdewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019
