East Lansing - Ivonne Toro Bragg, a 40 year resident of East Lansing, died April 23, 2019 at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility. Ivonne was born in 1941 to Juan Eduardo and Maria Ruth (Stemann) Toro in Santiago, Chile. As a young woman, she spent a year touring North America and Europe with her two lifelong girlfriends. After their trip, Ivonne moved to New York City. She met and married Bruce Bond Bragg in 1969. Ivonne and Bruce returned to Michigan (Bruce's home), spent time in Ann Arbor, Charlevoix and Caro before settling in East Lansing. Ivonne graduated from Michigan State University and worked in the Provost's Office at MSU for 20 years. She retired in 2005. She loved Michigan State.



Ivonne returned to Chile many times, Chile was always an important part of her; she maintained close relationships with friends and family living in Chile and Argentina. Ivonne and Bruce have two daughters: Nicole (William) Gryzenia and Stephanie Antonia (Brian) McKay. She loved spending time with her five grandchildren: Sofia, Gabriella, Georgia, Ruby and Andrew. She loved cats. She was always reading and enjoyed gardening and walking along the Red Cedar River through the MSU Campus.



The family will hold a private gathering in the near future to remember Ivonne.



Ivonne was preceeded in death by her parents and her sister Alicia diTomaso. In addition to her husband, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, she is survived by her sister Lucy Ferrer.



The family is very grateful to the wonderful staff at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility that cared for Ivonne with compassion and competence for three and a half years. Anyone desiring to make a contribution to her memory can support the Ingham County Medical Care Facility Foundation, 3860 Dobie Road, Okemos, Michigan 48864. https://dobieroad.org/our-foundation/ Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019