|
|
J. Douglas Alexander
Holt - J. Douglas Alexander passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. He was born in Flint, MI, on February 11, 1925, to John and Nettie (Bowman) Alexander. Doug graduated from Flint Northern High School and served his country during World War II in the Navy Medical Corps. After his discharge he married Ann Hultin on June 22, 1946, and they were married for 63 years. Doug was a teacher and administrator in Albion, Leslie, and then Holt to become Holt's first junior high school principal. He was a 60-yr. member of the Holt Kiwanis club and served as the District Secretary-Treasurer of the Michigan District of Kiwanis for 16 ½ years. Doug served the Presbyterian Church for two terms as an elder.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, in 2009. His survivors include: sons Randy (Sandra), Gary & Mark, plus daughter Kathy; four grandsons; three great-grandchildren; plus one ex-daughter-in-law Jane.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Holt, 2021 N. Aurelius Rd. with lunch to follow. His family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kiwanis of Michigan Foundation or the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at: www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019