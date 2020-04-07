Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Sterrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. H. Brian Sterrett


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. H. Brian Sterrett Obituary
J. H. Brian Sterrett

Lansing - J.H. Brian Sterrett, age 60, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Monday April 6, 2020. Brian was born August 13, 1959 in Lansing, the son of Samuel Sterrett and Mary Williams. Surviving are his wife, Kim Sterrett; children, Cassondra (Nick) Corliss, Catrina Sterrett, and Cheyenne (Luis Cabrera) Sterrett; grandchildren, Elaina, Rey, Wyatt, Levi; siblings, Carol (Keith) McComber, Sam Sterrett, Joe Sterrett, Hank (Denise) Sterrett; ma, Colleen Opanasenko; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brian was a great man who was loved and cherished by so many. He was hard working and lived to provide for his family. He was also a veteran of the US Army. He worked for GM for 23 years. A memorial will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Sterrett family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now