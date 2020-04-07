|
|
J. H. Brian Sterrett
Lansing - J.H. Brian Sterrett, age 60, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Monday April 6, 2020. Brian was born August 13, 1959 in Lansing, the son of Samuel Sterrett and Mary Williams. Surviving are his wife, Kim Sterrett; children, Cassondra (Nick) Corliss, Catrina Sterrett, and Cheyenne (Luis Cabrera) Sterrett; grandchildren, Elaina, Rey, Wyatt, Levi; siblings, Carol (Keith) McComber, Sam Sterrett, Joe Sterrett, Hank (Denise) Sterrett; ma, Colleen Opanasenko; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brian was a great man who was loved and cherished by so many. He was hard working and lived to provide for his family. He was also a veteran of the US Army. He worked for GM for 23 years. A memorial will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Sterrett family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020