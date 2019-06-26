|
|
J. Ivan Boivin
Haslett - J. Ivan Boivin went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2019, at the age of 61. A graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School, Oakland University, and the University of Phoenix, Ivan competed in varsity high school and freestyle wrestling, then went on to become an accomplished mechanical engineer specializing in electrical junction box design. His innovative engineering work resulted in several patents while working for various American companies that took him on assignment to such places as Spain and South Korea. Serious health issues led to early retirement eleven years ago, although he continued his work as a gifted artist and fiction writer as a means of sharing his faith.
Ivan is survived by his children (Jason, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Annalise, and Carlene), five grandchildren, brother (Michael and family), and closest friend (Evert Smith). Ivan is preceded in death by his father (J. Rene Boivin), mother (Huguette McLean), and her husband (Richard McLean).
Ivan anticipated trout fishing with them again on eternal mountain wilderness streams one day in heaven. Fishing and camping were his lifelong passion, fostered during Quebec extended family excursions throughout his life. Ivan was deeply appreciative of the ALANO East 12-step support community, attending meetings there with Evert regularly after moving to Lansing in 2010.
All wanting to Celebrate his Life are welcome to a potluck luncheon and memorial remembrance that will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the ALANO Club, 220 Howard St, Lansing, MI 48912. Donations can be made to the ALANO Club in lieu of flowers or gifts.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 26, 2019