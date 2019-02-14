|
|
J Ray Gillespie
Greenwood - John Ray Gillespie, 88, husband of Mary Downey Gillespie, resident of Greenwood, SC, died Sunday February 10, 2019 at Wesley Commons Health Center.
Born October 1, 1930 in Jefferson Township, Guernsey County, OH to the late Richard C and Mary Lucille Willis Gillespie, Ray was pleased to have attended the same one room, rural school that his father had attended and enjoyed the same teacher for grades 7 and 8. He was named the Valdictorian of his Senior Class at Madison High School near Winterset, OH. The State of Ohio offered Ray a full scholarship to The Ohio State University where he received his BA in Agricultural Education in 1952. He married the love of his life Mary Downey, in New Concord, OH in 1952. Ray obtained his Masters of Education Adminstration from Bowling Green University in 1962.
His first professional employment was teaching Vocational Agriculture in Frazeysburg, OH. In 1952 Ray served in the U.S. Army in Japan during the Korean Conflict, after his discharge in 1954 he took a teaching assignment in Ai, OH near Swanton until 1962. Michigan State University recruited Ray to their campus as an Adminstrator in the College of Agriculture. He served in many capacities until his retirement in 1990 as Acting Director of the Extension Services. Ray and Mary moved to South Carolina in 1991.
They enjoyed travel to Alaska, Panama, South America, Australia, Hawaii, Canada, and several Countries in Europe. They moved to Wesley Commons in 2004 where he was active in the Wood Workers Group, Resident Council, Orientation Class, and the Bible Study Class.
Ray was a member of St. Mark UMC and the Charles Poore Sunday School Class.
Surviving other than his loving wife of 66 years, are his daughter, Marcia Ann Goolsby and husband Eddie of Dover, FL; his sons, Glen Richard Gillespie and wife Catherine of Indianapolis, IN, Dr. Keith Eric Gillespie and wife Sherry of Troy, MI, and Brent Charles Gillespie and wife Jodie of St. Johns, MI; his four grandchildren, Erica, Evan, Zachary and Cameron. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Anna Gillespie.
Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM from Asbury Hall of Wesley Commons with Rev. Cathy Hudson and Rev. Steve Brown officiating. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to St. Mark UMC 550 Hwy 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gillespie family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 14, 2019