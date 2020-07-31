Jack and Jean Draper
East Lansing - Jean Oviatt Draper, age 97, died on February 22, 2020. Her husband, Jack Roby Draper, age 97, died on July 7, 2020.
Jean was born to Clarence and Vera G. Oviatt on November 18, 1922 in Bay City, Michigan. She graduated from East Lansing High School and MSU, where she was a member of the Tower Guard and Mortar Board honoraria and Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.
Jean worked in advertising at J.W. Knapp Co., as a representative at Michigan Bell Telephone and as an academic advisor in MSU's University Division for 23 years.
She was a long-time member of The Peoples Church and the East Lansing Woman's Club.
Jean married her high school sweetheart, Jack, on June 10, 1945.
Jack was born to Cecil and Edith Draper on November 26, 1922 in Cutler, Indiana. His childhood residence stood on the banks of the Red Cedar River where The Kellogg Center functions today.
Jack was a graduate of East Lansing High School, where he was active in athletics. From there he attended MSU and was a graduate of Albion College. An active sports booster, he became the President of Lansing's Downtown Coaches Club in 1954. In 1945 he began working at Vandervoort Sporting Goods, eventually becoming president and general manager. While at Vandervoorts, Jack introduced "Adidas" to the United States. As a devoted fan of MSU athletics he was a founding member of Rebounders Club.
Jack was a member of Lansing Rotary Club from 1953 to this year, the longest span of any member.
His greatest joy was spending every summer "up north" at their lake cottage.
Jack lost his wife, Jean, in February of this year. He really missed his "normal" life after Jean left.
Jack and Jean will be lovingly missed by their children, Carolyn (John) Johnson of East Lansing and John (Linda ) Draper of Monument, CO; grandchildren, Johnna (Hetrick) and Jenna (Michieli); great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Vera and new baby, Jude.
There will be a private family service for both Jack and Jean on Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/163145830381110/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary of Lansing Foundation, P.O. Box 13156, Lansing 48901, The Peoples Church, 200 W. Grand River, East Lansing 48823 or to The Spartan Fund, 550 S. Harrison Rd., East Lansing, MI 48823.
